PTA Further Extends Mobile Device Blocking Deadline Till July 3

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 05:02 PM

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday has further extended the deadline for blocking of mobile device IMEIs till July 3 for all GSMA valid IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday has further extended the deadline for blocking of mobile device IMEIs till July 3 for all GSMA valid IMEIs seen on mobile networks but currently not registered with PTA.

The extension has been given to provide relief and facilitation to the public and ensure social distancing during this difficult time. The blocking of such mobile devices will start from July,4 and will be communicated via SMS well in time, said news release.

As per regulations, all mobile devices being connected to local networks using local SIM are subject to registration within 60 days from first use of device on local mobile networks in Pakistan.

However due to extraordinary circumstances, non-registered device IMEIs which were to be blocked between 18th March to 3rd July 2020 will now start getting blocked from 4 July.

PTA launched Device Identification Registration & Blocking System (DIRBS). Mobile device users can register their devices through website (https://dirbs.pta.gov.pk/drs) or by dialing *8484#.

