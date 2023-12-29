Open Menu

PTA, HEC Agree To Raise Awareness For Preventing Blasphemous Activity On Social Media

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2023 | 05:42 PM

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC) have agreed to coordinate their efforts for raising awareness among masses to prevent blasphemous activities on internet and social media

During a meeting, Chairman PTA Major General (Retd) Hafeez ur Rehman and Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed also concurred on disseminating the message among administration, faculty, and students of all universities.

The aim is to encourage them to play an effective role in the noble cause of eradicating this menace from society.

According to a press release, both sides expressed strong enthusiasm for deep collaboration and maximising outcome through joint academic ventures. Major General (Retd) Hafeez ur Rehman highly appreciated the initiative of HEC and said that PTA is fully committed to address the challenges related to responsible use of cyberspace.

In this regard, PTA has held consultative meetings with esteemed religious scholars of the country and is engaged with multiple international organizations like UNICEF, TikTok and Telenor Pakistan for the purpose.

The collaboration between HEC and PTA will pave the way to reduce circulation of unlawful content, activities over the internet and engaging youngsters in utilizing cyberspace for productive online activities.

Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed appreciated the multiple steps taken by the PTA especially promoting safe, responsible and productive use of the internet. Recently received SAMENA international LEAD award acknowledges PTA’s commitment in ensuring child and youth safety online.

He further highlighted the flagship initiatives of HEC including ‘Pakistan Education Research Network’ (PERN) and establishment of 100 smart classrooms at universities which could be utilised in promoting awareness amongst all stakeholders especially youngsters for responsible & productive usage of cyberspace. Both sides agreed to continue efforts and support on issues concerning national interests.

