PTA installs 4G BTS at K2 base camp

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has formally installed 4g Base Transceiver Station(BTS), a High speed internet connectivity at world's second tallest peak K2 Base camp with the objective to boost tourism sector in the country and also facilitate the mountaineers and Trekking groups.

As per the the government's vision of promoting tourism across the country, the PTA and the telecom operators were focusing on improving telecommunication services in areas having tourism potential, said a press release issued by PTA.

To provide better communication facilities to the mountaineers and trekkers, a 4G BTS has been installed at K2 Base camp area of Concordia.

The site has been named as Ali Sadpara in the memory of late mountaineer, the first ever country's mountaineer. The site has been made operational by the Special Communication Organization (SCO) to ensure communication facilities at the K2 base camp.

It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his recent visit to GB.

The mobile coverage and internet access would be proved pivotal for mountaineers and trekking groups to stay connected with their families and to be assisted in case of any emergency situations.

It would also help promote adventure tourism and weather monitoring.