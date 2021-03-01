UrduPoint.com
PTA Introduces Mechanism For Immediate Consumers Complaints Redressal: Amin-ul-Haque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:58 PM

Minister for Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque Monday said Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) had introduced an effective mechanism to register and quickly response to complaints of the consumers

Addressing a 4th consumer IT and telecom conference, he assured that all problems related to IT and telecom sector of consumers would be resolved.

He was of the view that problems related to telecommunication and the internet of consumers would be solved when they know the rights and the appropriate forum to get their issues resolved The minister said his ministry was taking steps to further reduce this response time to the call of the consumers for the resolution of their problems.

Admitting that customers across the country using mobile networks were facing some problems, he said adding the ministry was working to address the concerns mobile users.

"We want take the number of mobile and internet users to 100 percent across the country as soon as possible," he added.

The minister said his ministry had introduced various programmes for developing skills and capacity building of country's youth to enable them for availing the best opportunities in the world for their future.

He termed the broadband facility and internet connectivity as imperative for sustainable progress and development of the country in line with the vision of "Digital Pakistan" of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the meaningful efforts were being to extend and improve services in rural areas of all the provinces.

The services of a similar and high standard would be provided in all areas of the country without any discrimination, he added.

The minister pointed out that there were around 170 million active cellular phones users in Pakistan. Over 90 million users had access to the broadband facility across the country, he added.

He said the ministry was also working on projects to provide internet connectivity on highways and tourism destinations.

