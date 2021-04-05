PTA Launches CERT Portal for Telecom Industry:

PTA Portal : The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) / Coordination Center Portal (https://sec.pta.gov.pk)in the Pakistan Telecom Sector, said a press released issued by Director PTA Muzaffarabad here on Monday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :PTA Portal : The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has launched Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) / Coordination Center Portal (https://sec.pta.gov.pk)in the Pakistan Telecom Sector, said a press released issued by Director PTA Muzaffarabad here on Monday.

As per the PR the PTA has introduced the CERT portal for its licensees, in continuation to its efforts to improve security posture of Pakistan Telecom Sector and to protect and safeguard National Critical Telecom Data and Infrastructure. This initiative will enable PTA and its licensees to share threat Intelligence with each other to achieve regulatory compliance of PTA Cyber Security regulations.

Adding that this portal has been established after close coordination and input from the telecom operators. Primarily, this portal will facilitate information sharing and exchange between PTA and telecom service providers on latest cyber security threats, incidents, vulnerabilities, security news and other related information. the Continual improvements in portal will be carried out based on operational requirements PR maintained.