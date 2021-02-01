ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) here on Monday notified Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations, 2021 to encourage local production of mobile devices in Pakistan.

"The Regulations have come into force with effect from January 25 2021, and aimed to encourage local production of mobile devices in Pakistan," said a news release.

As per the Regulations, all devices are to be manufactured as per ITU Telecommunication Standardization Sector (ITU-T) technical standards. Finished manufactured device made locally should display the label "Manufactured in Pakistan".

The Authority will l consider all applications on merit for authorization to manufacture mobile devices in Pakistan.

The key factors such as technical competence, experience of applicant's management, key members of staff and local participation in the business; and technical viability of the applicant's business plan for mobile device manufacturing will determine whether authorization is to be granted to the applicant. The duration of the authorization will be valid for 10 years.

The Regulations are available on PTA website: www.pta.gov.pk