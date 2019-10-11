UrduPoint.com
PTA Raided At Illegal Gateway Exchange, Arrested One Person

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:46 PM

Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Gujranwala at illegal gateway exchange and arrested one person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2019 ) :Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday carried out a successful raid in coordination with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in Gujranwala at illegal gateway exchange and arrested one person.

The raid was conducted in Satellite Town, Gujranwala where Five illegal gateway exchanges, 1 TP link router, 2 laptops, 2 internet devices and 2 USB along with other allied equipment including approximately 2500 SIMs were confiscated. One person was arrested during the raid, a press release said.

The successful raids against the grey operators were made possible because of continuous monitoring proactive and persistent efforts by PTA and cooperation of FIA in curbing grey traffic.

