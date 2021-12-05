UrduPoint.com

PTA Terminates Services Of 2,962 Mobile Retailers Over Procedural Violations

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 02:50 PM

PTA terminates services of 2,962 mobile retailers over procedural violations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has terminated the services of about 2,962 retailers of Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) across the country for not following the procedure laid down by the authority for issuing the SIMs.

As per the documents available with APP, the authority also terminated the services of 21 franchise staff and issued warnings to about 532 franchises involved in the same practices.

The operation of about 52 franchises had also been terminated while 23.5 million penalties had also been imposed on the franchise.

The authority had also blocked about 86,000 mobile devices that were found involved in fraudulent activities.

From November 2020 to November 2021, about 600 percent decrease had been witnessed in the sale of fake, illegal SIMs across the country due to steps taken by the PTA.

PTA during the last three years had also blocked about 526,082 fake SIMs and 360,569 Computerized National Identify Cards used for getting the illegal Sims.

Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) had been directed to install Live Finger Detective (LED) Devices for issuance of SIMs.

To discourage the business of fake SIMs, directions had been passed to NADRA to do verification based on index fingers instead of thumb impressing under discussion between PTA, NADRA, and CMOs for implementation.

\778

Related Topics

Business Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Sale Same November 2020 Million

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Oman&#039;s Minister of Foreign Affairs

59 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

UAE leaders congratulate Thai King on National Day

2 hours ago
 Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Kuwait reports 23 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

4 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 264.6 million

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2021

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 5th December 2021

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.