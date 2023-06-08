(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) organised an orientation session on 'Pakistan Single Window' (PSW) with a view to raise technical awareness about the overall operations of this important facility and provide with an opportunity of better understanding of the system

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) organised an orientation session on 'Pakistan Single Window' (PSW) with a view to raise technical awareness about the overall operations of this important facility and provide with an opportunity of better understanding of the system.

Speaking on the occasion, the domain officer Muhammad Ahmad stated that the PSW portal had been designed to fully facilitate business engaged in cross border trade by reducing time, cost and complexity in addition to improving the quality of experience for all stakeholders with Primary focus on ease of doing business. It also supports other government departments in adopting an Integrated Risk Management (IRM) approach for efficient enforcement of trade related controls, he said.

He informed that the implementation of PSW has enabled Pakistan to achieve compliance with WTO's Trade Facilitation Agreement besides helping our country to unlock its potential in becoming a trade hub.

He briefly enlightened the core aspects of PSW through a comprehensive presentation.

PSW's technical team joined the session through video link and answered different questions raised by the participants.

Earlier, PTEA's senior leader Ameer Ahmad appreciated the PSW initiative introduced by the government which has certainly helped in minimizing human interaction and reducing chances of harassment and corruption. However, he stressed that the need to promptly rectify numerous glitches in the system and simplify procedures in order to achieve the prime objective of PSW facility which was to ensure ease of doing business.

He said that PSW was promoting ease of doing business by maintaining collaboration with 74 different public sector entities involved in regulation of cross border trade of Pakistan and digitalizing the processes related to importers, exporters, customs house agents, freight forwarders, shipping companies and transporters etc. but there is a room for further improving the system so that it could be brought at par with international standards.

A large number of textile exporters were present in the session.