PTI announces candidates for Senate elections

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2021) Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) is all set for fast approaching Senate election as the preparations for this purpose are in full swing.

PTI has named candidates for Senate elections.

According to the details, the ruling PTI has finalized the name of Hafeez Sheikh and Sania Nishtar for Senate elections. They both will contest elections from Sindh.

Razzaq Dawood, Shehzad Akbhar, Nadeem Babar,Umar Cheema, Ijaz Chaudhary, Moeed Yusuf, Tabish Gohar, Arbab Babar and Dr. Faisal are among the other candidates who have also been nominated by the ruling PTI.

It may be mentioned here that Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Ijaz Shah had said that money is being spent for Senate elections and everything will all right soon after the elections. He had said that his party wanted “open balloting” in Senate elections.

Everything will become history including the ones who want to spend money on Senate elections. On other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that rates would be fixed for votes and claimed that he knew the leader who was spending money in this regard. In a speech during his Sahiwal visit, the PM had said that PTI KPK members were offered Rs 5 million each.

It may also be mentioned here that there was an idea of giving ticket to the youths for their presence in the upper house and there was possibility of ticket award to renowned cricketer Wasim Akram but it all has changed after the ruling PTI’s list of possible candidates for Senate elections; the possibility of youths’ nomination at the first and Wasim Akram’s nomination as a second.

Wasim Akram’s possibility is in danger just because of Justice (retired) Qayyum’s report against him.

Other parties including PML-N have also started working on Senate elections and have started to nominate the candidates for Senate elections. The Names of Pervaiz Rashid, Professor Sajid Mira and Raja Zafarul Haq have been shortlisted. Former Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Former Punjab Governor Rafiq Rajwana are also expecting tickets from their party leadership. Among women leaders, PML-N leader Ayesha Raza was making efforts the second term.

However, final decision from the PML-N leadership has yet to come. PPP has also speeded up efforts for Senate elections. The leadership and members of the party are consulting each other in this regard. The sources say that the PPP was considering some retired senators to field them for the second term. Sherry Rehman, Farooq H. Naek and Saleem Mandviwala were the possible PPP candidates for Senate.