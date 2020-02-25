PTI believes in clean and green Pakistan: Sadaqat Ali Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Leader Sadaqat Ali Abbasi said on Tuesday that PPP and PMLN both had tricked the innocent nation by chanting false slogans but PTI government was fully determined to fulfill its promise for clean and green Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel he said the government would take concrete steps to make Pakistan a pollution free country as it had initiated a country wide campaign to create plantation forest which was hardly practiced in Pakistan.

He further said the opposition spokespersons could never appreciate or acknowledge the pure intentions of the incumbent premier rather they were busy in misleading the masses by gauging whether the PTI government could achieve its goals or not.

PTI government had showed deep concerns towards global warming crisis which had been haunting the whole world since a long time, in contrast the previous governments remained busy in minting money and denting the national economy.