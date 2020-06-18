UrduPoint.com
PTI Believes In Democracy: Fawad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 11:10 AM

PTI believes in democracy: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary on Thursday said different opinions, proposals and suggestions would be welcomed over national issues from all national and provincial assemblies' members as PTI was leading a democratic government in Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel he stated that our democratic government did never oppress other provinces suggestions of mitigating the worst effects of COVID-19.

''Prime Minister Imran Khan had always listened the views of opposition leaderships''he said.

PPP should shun all grudges and focus on the development of masses in Sindh, COVID-19 had created multiple problems for the poor segment of the province," he added.

In replying to a question he appreciated Sindh government's step to hold virtual session to stay safe from coronavirus.

Though PPP's leadership had strongly opposed the idea of virtual session in national assembly, he further commented.

