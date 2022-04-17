UrduPoint.com

PTI Candidate Wins Hangu Bye Election

Published April 17, 2022

PTI candidate wins Hangu bye election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Dr Nadeem Khayal on Sunday won the vacant seat of NA-33 Hangu bye election.

As per preliminary result of all polling stations, issued by ECP, PTI's Nadeem Khan secured 20,772 votes while JUI-F candidate Ubaidullah got 18,244 votes.

The seat had fallen vacant due to the death of PTI's Member National Assembly Khayal Zaman in February, this year.

Total registered voters were 318,000. A total of 210 polling stations were set up of which 64 were for men, 55 for women and 91 were joint.

As many as 110 polling stations were declared sensitive and 77 highly sensitive, for which adequate security arrangements were made.

Five candidates were contesting in this by-election. Among them were Saeed Umar from Awami National Party, Ubaidullah from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl, Nadeem Khan from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Atiq Ahmed and Muhammad Saeed who were independent candidates.

