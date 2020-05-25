UrduPoint.com
PTI Cannot Forget Bereaved Families Of PIA Plane Crash Victims On Eid Day: Sher Zaman

Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

PTI cannot forget bereaved families of PIA plane crash victims on Eid day: Sher Zaman

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter president Khurrum Sher Zaman Sunday said the party could not forget the family members of PIA aircraft victims on Eid day as Model Colony incident wrenched the hearts of whole the country.

He also paid tributes to the doctors, paramedical staff, Pakistan Army, police, Rangers and those who were fighting coronavirus.

He also condemned the Indian brutalities against the unarmed and innocent Kashmiris.

He also appealed the haves to help the have-nots on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

