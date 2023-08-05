Open Menu

PTI Chairman Arrests After Court Sentences Him To 3 Years In Prison

Published August 05, 2023

PTI chairman arrests after court sentences him to 3 years in prison

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore soon after he was found guilty of "corrupt practices" in the Toshakhana case and sentenced to three years in prison.

According to details, PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has confirmed the arrest of the PTI chairman in the Toshakhana case.

PTI chairman was accused of misusing his authority as premier by an act of buying and selling the gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than 140 million Pakistani rupees ($635,000), a private news channel reported.

The former premier could be shifted to Attock Jail, adding, a team of the NAB will file the PTI chairman's arrest.

Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir said that the PTI chief has been arrested by the Islamabad police and he has been sent to the capital.

Imran Khan has also been disqualified for five years, he added.

