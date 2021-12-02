PTI committed to upgrade all facilities in South Punjab, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Thursday that huge resources have been allocated for uplifting the basic facilities in South Punjab.

The uplift funds would only be spent on welfare and facilitation of the people of this area with upgraded facilities in almost all spheres of life.

In a statement issued here, Qureshi said that it would be for the first time in history that funds allocated for south Punjab were not diverted to other areas and credit goes to PTI government.

He said that Soda dam, a big project to channelize the hill torrents to benefit agriculture would turn out to be a big gift for the people of south Punjab.

He also mentioned Nishtar-2 project in Multan that will make modern health care facilities accessible to the people of south Punjab.

He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has launched a number of big projects in health, education, agriculture and other sectors adding that big hospitals, universities, schools, industrial zones were being developed to bring about a turnaround in the lifestyle of people of this area.

He said that south Punjab secretariat was proving instrumental in resolving problems of the people at their door step.