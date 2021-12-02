UrduPoint.com

PTI Committed To Upgrade All Facilities In South Punjab, Says Nadeem Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:20 PM

PTI committed to upgrade all facilities in South Punjab, says Nadeem Qureshi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab parliamentary secretary for information and culture Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi said on Thursday that huge resources have been allocated for uplifting the basic facilities in South Punjab.

The uplift funds would only be spent on welfare and facilitation of the people of this area with upgraded facilities in almost all spheres of life.

In a statement issued here, Qureshi said that it would be for the first time in history that funds allocated for south Punjab were not diverted to other areas and credit goes to PTI government.

He said that Soda dam, a big project to channelize the hill torrents to benefit agriculture would turn out to be a big gift for the people of south Punjab.

He also mentioned Nishtar-2 project in Multan that will make modern health care facilities accessible to the people of south Punjab.

He said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has launched a number of big projects in health, education, agriculture and other sectors adding that big hospitals, universities, schools, industrial zones were being developed to bring about a turnaround in the lifestyle of people of this area.

He said that south Punjab secretariat was proving instrumental in resolving problems of the people at their door step.

Related Topics

Multan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Education Punjab Agriculture Dam All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warr ..

Climate change in Pakistan By Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich

15 minutes ago
 Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliamen ..

Teachers’ protest continue outside the parliament in Islamabad

27 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Hopes to Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov ..

Blinken Says Hopes to Discuss Karabakh With Lavrov at Meeting in Stockholm

13 minutes ago
 India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicr ..

India seek clarity on South Africa tour with Omicron spread:Virat Kohli

14 minutes ago
 Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - ..

Mumbai's surprise rain no excuse for New Zealand - Southee

14 minutes ago
 Chief Minister KP awards Rs. 0.2m for Asian Tennis ..

Chief Minister KP awards Rs. 0.2m for Asian Tennis Singles & Doubles winner Hamz ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.