PTI constitutes provincial parliamentary board to look party affairs for polls 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday constituted Provincial Parliamentary board comprising seventeen members to look after the party affairs for the next general elections 2023.

According to a notification, Provincial President PTI Pervez Khattak nominated seventeen members for Provincial Parliamentary Board including Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser, Mehmood Khan, Shah Farman, Ali Amin Gandapur, Muhammad Atif Khan, Murad Saeed, Umar Ayub, Shibli Faraz, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Noor ul Haq Qadri, Fazal Muhammad Khan, Junaid Akbar, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Azam Khan Swati, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai and Taimoor Saleem Khan.