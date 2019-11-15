UrduPoint.com
PTI Core Committee Decides To Examine Violation Of Law In Dharna Speeches: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 10:20 PM

PTI Core Committee decides to examine violation of law in Dharna speeches: Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee had decided to examine violation of laws in speeches of Opposition leaders at the recent Dharna of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Core Committee had decided to examine violation of laws in speeches of Opposition leaders at the recent Dharna of Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman.

SAPM in her Tweet said that Core Committee also unanimously decided that opposition leaders showed opportunism by becoming party to Dharna, simply for seeking a way out for saving their corruption.

She said the Prime Minister chaired the meeting which also condemned the inappropriate words of the JUI-F leaders during the sit-in.

She said terming Dharna a success can only be a foolish mindset, which adversely affected the Kashmir cause.

Criticizing Chairman Pakistan People's Party, SAPM said Bilawal Bhutto's stance that new elections would be conducted next year, hadnegated his mother's narrative that 'democratic governments shouldcomplete its constitutional term.'

