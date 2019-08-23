UrduPoint.com
PTI Delegation Reached Gilgit-Baltistan On 3-day Visit

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 10:44 PM

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) three-member delegation led by Secretary General Aamir Kayani, on Friday reached Gilgit-Baltistan on a 3-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) three-member delegation led by Secretary General Aamir Kayani, on Friday reached Gilgit-Baltistan on a 3-day visit.

The delegation other members include Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Iftikhar Durrani and Babar Awan, said a press release.

PTI Provincial president Jaffar Shah, cabinet members and party workers greeted them. On arrival Secretary General Aamir Mahmood Kayani was presented with a floral garland.

On this occasion addressing the convention, Aamir Kayani said that Gilgit-Baltistan would be included in the national mainstream as per the wishes of the people.

He expressed the resolve that PTI would form government in Gilgit-Baltistan next year and give people the opportunity to utilize their capabilities.

Addressing the workers' convention in the Central Secretariat of PTI Gilgit-Baltistan, he said that we would not make deal with thieves who had been arrested having properties of millions and billions in the name of their children made from public tax money.

Dr. Babar Awan said that we would take back the money from bandits who had looted the national wealth of the country.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan with his efforts had made the international community to focus their attention on Kashmir dispute. US President Donald Trump and many other international leaders had supported Pakistan's stance on Kashmir.

He also said that PTI government would address the grievances of people of Gilgit-Baltistan.

