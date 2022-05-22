UrduPoint.com

PTI Dissident Members Can Approach SC For Reviewing Decision Of EC: Awais

Published May 22, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Advocate General of Punjab, Ahmad Awais on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), dissident members who had been de-seated after the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan, could file petition in the Supreme Court for reviewing the orders.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, the Parliament is the right forum to discuss the issue of "permanent disqualification". He said, the political party members should discuss the matter of "disqualification" at the forum of Parliament so that decision could be made in an appropriate manner.

In reply to a question about voting rights for de-seated members of PTI,he said, political parties could take the decision regarding voting rights for dissident members after debate in the parliament.

