UrduPoint.com

PTI Fully Prepare For Next Elections: Imran

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2022 | 11:36 PM

PTI fully prepare for next elections: Imran

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is fully prepare for next elections

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2022 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is fully prepare for next elections.

The PTI would win the general elections with full support of the people of Pakistan, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that Opposition parties are fleeing from the elections because of less popularity among the masses.

Commenting on the judgment of the Supreme Court about restoring national assembly, he said, we have always respected the courts. In reply to a question about dissident members, he said, all the coalition partners should stand behind thePTI leadership for development of the country.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Governor TV All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

3 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

3 minutes ago
 State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Co ..

State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - S ..

5 minutes ago
 Young woman commits suicide

Young woman commits suicide

5 minutes ago
 At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel A ..

At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel Aviv - Reports

5 minutes ago
 PM Imran to address nation on Friday: Fawad

PM Imran to address nation on Friday: Fawad

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.