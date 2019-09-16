PTI gaining popularity in Gilgit-Baltistan: Zahid Hussain Kazmi

Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Zahid Hussain Kazmi on Monday said that PTI is gaining popularity in Gilgit-Balitstan and Prime Minister Imran Khan's message is becoming hugely popular among masses of G-B

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Central Vice President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) Zahid Hussain Kazmi on Monday said that PTI is gaining popularity in Gilgit-Balitstan and Prime Minister Imran Khan 's message is becoming hugely popular among masses of G-B.

He stated this in a meeting with Secretary PTI Gilgit-Baltistan Akbar Hussain Akbar, who called on him here at PTI Central Secretariat on Monday, said a press release issued by PTI Central Media Department.

Zahid Hussain Kazmi also expressed his resolve that in the light of the PTI manifesto, economic and administrative efforts will be made for the development of Gilgit-Baltistan.

"We will also form a government in Gilgit-Baltistan in the upcoming elections" he said. He also praised Gilgit-Baltistan saying that G-B is a region which is rich in culture and natural resources.

Earlier, Gilgit-Baltistan Secretary Information Akbar Hussain gave a detailed briefing on the administrative issues being faced by the people of Gilgit-Baltistan.