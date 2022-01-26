PTI gears up election campaign for LG polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has intensified its campaign for the second phase of local government elections as prominent political figures of other political parties have announced to join PTI on basis of its performance

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) ::Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has intensified its campaign for the second phase of local government elections as prominent political figures of other political parties have announced to join PTI on basis of its performance.

Federal Parliamentary Secretary Mohammad Bashir Khan expressed these views in a ceremony held at Rashakai village of tehsil Munda.

He congratulated the new entrants of the party and said that record developmental works have been initiating in three and a half years while no other political party worked since last four decades.

He said that construction of two grid stations for Samar Bagh and Maidan area costing to Rs3 billion rupees besides provision of transformers and construction of new roads were among few milestone achieved in PTI tenure.

Bashir Khan said that PTI was the only party that believe in the system of accountability adding each and every worker is answerable to party leadership for his deeds. He urged the newly entrants to use power of votes for bringing prosperity in their areas.