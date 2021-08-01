UrduPoint.com

PTI Gets 3 More Seats In AJK Assembly Taking Its Strength To 29

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 01st August 2021 | 07:10 PM

PTI gets 3 more seats in AJK Assembly taking its strength to 29

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) has increased its strength by securing 29 seats as the Party won 3 women seats out of 5 while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) secured one seat each, all declared elected unopposed by the Election Commission as all other candidates withdrew their nomination papers.

Polling on three other seats reserved one each for Technocrat, Ulema, Mashaikh and Overseas Kashmiris, will be conducted on Monday as more than one candidate are contesting for each category and expected that PTI will also win all three seats taking its strength to 32 in the House of 63.

Those who have been declared elected unopposed by the Election Commission after their opponent withdrew nomination include three PTI candidates Ms. Imtiaz Naseem, Sabeha Sadique, Kausar Taqdees Gilani, PPP candidate Nabeela Ayoob and PML-N candidate Ms.

Nasaran Abbasi.

Earlier, four PPP candidates Ms. Sadaf Shaikh, Shazia Akbar, Naureen Kazmi, Shaheen Kausar Dar and one PTI candidate Ambreen Turk withdrew their nomination papers before given time after which all other five candidates were declared elected unopposed.

Three candidates are in contest on one seat reserved for Ulma, Mashaikh including Sahibzada Fazal Rasool of PPP, Saleem Chishti of PMLN and Maulana Muhammad Mazhar Saeed of PTI and third one is expected to win on the basis of party strength.

Three candidates are contesting on seat reserved for Technocrat including Muhammad Rafique Nayar, Zulfiqar Ali and Sardar Manzar Bashir while three candidates on seat reserved for overseas Kashmiris including Mirza Tanveer Akhtar, Hafiz Tariq Mehmood and Muhammad Iqbal.

