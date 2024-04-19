PTI Gets Court Permission To Hold Rally In NA-119
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2024 | 06:40 PM
The Lahore High Court (LHC) has allowed the PTI to hold the rally, with directives to the relevant officials to specify the venue.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2024) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday allowed Pakistan Tehreek - e - Insaf (PTI) to hold a rally in NA-119 ahead of the by-election.
Justice Shahid Risal Hasan passed the order on a petition moved by PTI leader Shahzad Farooq. The counsel representing the PTI leader argued that the party planned to hold a rally ahead of the by-election in NA-119.
He said that the local administration, however, did not allow the PTI to hold the rally.
He stated that they were ready to conduct the rally at any place that is specified by the deputy commissioner’s office.
He also asked the court to nullify the local administration’s order barring the PTI from the rally in the said constituency.
After hearing arguments, the court annulled the DC orders and directed the relevant officials to inform the petitioner and his party about the venue of the rally within short time.
It may be mentioned here that the by-election will be held in NA-119 on April 21 as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completed its preparations in this regard.
The ECP will also conduct by-election on 22 other vacant seats of the provincial and National Assembly in the country.
