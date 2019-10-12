PTI government taking steps to facilitate people: Minister

Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said the PTI-led government was taking steps to provide facilities to people at their doorstep

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Resources and Development Ansar Majeed Niazi said the PTI-led government was taking steps to provide facilities to people at their doorstep.

Talking to the media after inaugurating a sewerage project and water filtration plant in Sillanwali and Jamil Park Sargodha on Saturday, the minister said after completing the project demand of people would be resolved.

Ansar Majeed said sewerage project from Jhaal to Sillanwali road would be completed within three months.

On this occasion, Exn Public Health Anwaarul Haq and others were also present.