UrduPoint.com

PTI Govt Committed To Promoting Sports: Minister

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2022 | 06:36 PM

PTI govt committed to promoting sports: minister

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to promoting sports activities across the country

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to promoting sports activities across the country.

He said this while inaugurating the Tehsil Sports Complex at Bhera.

The complex constructed at a cost of around Rs42.5 million provides various facilities like cricket ground, football ground, basketball, volley ball court, jogging track and open gym for players.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and District Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, players and others.

The sports minister said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, sports complexes were being constructed in 40 tehsils of Punjab for providing recreational facilities to youth for which funds had been provided by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that the government had allotted land for grounds in 1,400 villages of the province for promotion of constructive activities among the youth, out of which 150 grounds had been completed and 350 would be completed in the current financial year.

The minister said that thousands of jobs would also be created through these projects.

Rai Taimoor said that construction of International Sports Complex was under way in Punjab which would provide maximum sports opportunities to the youth.

The minister said that sports ministry was striving to provide the best facilities to talented male and female players across the province.

Addressing the ceremony, Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the youth were an asset to the nation and the government was providing equal opportunities for youth development.

He said that the government was spending huge funds for promotion of sports, which reflected the PTI government's deep love for sports.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Football Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Sports Punjab Male Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Jobs Court Usman Buzdar Love

Recent Stories

Man held with fake currency

Man held with fake currency

1 minute ago
 DC visits BHUs, inspects corona vaccination

DC visits BHUs, inspects corona vaccination

1 minute ago
 Lachi police foils arms smuggling bid

Lachi police foils arms smuggling bid

1 minute ago
 Lifestyle Residency, G-13 apartments to be complet ..

Lifestyle Residency, G-13 apartments to be completed by December 2022

1 minute ago
 Red-hot Karatsev downs Murray to win Sydney title

Red-hot Karatsev downs Murray to win Sydney title

1 minute ago
 Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shares picture of blossomed ..

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain shares picture of blossomed mustard field from Chakwal

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.