PTI govt committed to promoting sports: minister

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was committed to promoting sports activities across the country.

He said this while inaugurating the Tehsil Sports Complex at Bhera.

The complex constructed at a cost of around Rs42.5 million provides various facilities like cricket ground, football ground, basketball, volley ball court, jogging track and open gym for players.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo and District Sports Officer Tariq Nazir, players and others.

The sports minister said that as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, sports complexes were being constructed in 40 tehsils of Punjab for providing recreational facilities to youth for which funds had been provided by Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

He said that the government had allotted land for grounds in 1,400 villages of the province for promotion of constructive activities among the youth, out of which 150 grounds had been completed and 350 would be completed in the current financial year.

The minister said that thousands of jobs would also be created through these projects.

Rai Taimoor said that construction of International Sports Complex was under way in Punjab which would provide maximum sports opportunities to the youth.

The minister said that sports ministry was striving to provide the best facilities to talented male and female players across the province.

Addressing the ceremony, Nadeem Afzal Chan said that the youth were an asset to the nation and the government was providing equal opportunities for youth development.

He said that the government was spending huge funds for promotion of sports, which reflected the PTI government's deep love for sports.