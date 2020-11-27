PTI govt has taken historical steps for minorities: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has taken historical steps for the religious minorities, such as allocation of special quota in the higher education sector.

He was speaking at a ceremony, held for distribution of educational scholarships among minority students of Gujranwala on Friday. MNA Shahnila Ruth, MPA Haroon Imran Gill, DC Gujranwala Sohail Zafar, local leadership of PTI and religious representatives were present.

He said the Department of Human Rights & Minorities Affairs was giving Rs 15,000 per annum to matriculation students and Rs 50,000 per annum to professional students to protect the rights and encourage the brilliant deserving students of minorities.

He said that the department was trying to increase grant of scholarships from Rs 50 million to 100 million.

At the end of the ceremony, provincial minister distributed cheques worth Rs 2.1 million among 83 brilliant students of religious minorities.