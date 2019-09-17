UrduPoint.com
PTI Govt Representing Oppressed Kashmiri People In World: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling its responsibility of representing the oppressed Kashmiri people and their struggle movement

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was fulfilling its responsibility of representing the oppressed Kashmiri people and their struggle movement.

In a statement, he said that freedom-struggle in occupied Kashmir has taken a historic turn and now the world community cannot ignore the issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has clean-bowled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of Kashmir as the Kashmir narrative of the Modi government had been rejected.

He said continuous curfew in occupied Kashmir, coupled with a series of restrictions, has become a matter of concern for the international community and human rights organisations.

Putting the gardens on fire in Srinagar was a considered attempt to economically devastate Kashmiris, he added. In fact, brute fanaticism of the Modi government had been exposed in the whole world, he said.

The chief minister also condemned threatening of human rights bodies and their workers by the Indian government and added that India was openly violating its commitment of protecting human rights in occupied Kashmir.

