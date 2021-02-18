PTI govt taking keen interest in agriculture development: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :PTI government is taking keen interest for promotion of agriculture sector as a a large number of the people are agriculturist, said Provincial Minister for Higher education, Raja Yasir Humayun.

During a visit of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA)here on Thursday, he informed that masses of South Punjab were benefiting from the varsity.

He appreciated the development projects being carried out in the varsity.

Earlier, the minister visited different projects and opened the training on cultivation of mushroom.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali briefed him on different uplift projects in the varsity.

MPA, Wasim Badozai, WU VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi and others were present.