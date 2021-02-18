UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Taking Keen Interest In Agriculture Development: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 07:30 PM

PTI govt taking keen interest in agriculture development: Minister

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :PTI government is taking keen interest for promotion of agriculture sector as a a large number of the people are agriculturist, said Provincial Minister for Higher education, Raja Yasir Humayun.

During a visit of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA)here on Thursday, he informed that masses of South Punjab were benefiting from the varsity.

He appreciated the development projects being carried out in the varsity.

Earlier, the minister visited different projects and opened the training on cultivation of mushroom.

MNSUA VC, Dr Asif Ali briefed him on different uplift projects in the varsity.

MPA, Wasim Badozai, WU VC, Dr Uzma Quraishi and others were present.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Punjab Agriculture Visit From Government

Recent Stories

ADP, Australian Ambassador discuss cooperation in ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah, Danish cities to strengthen cooperation i ..

2 hours ago

DHA highlights 10 practices parents must avoid to ..

2 hours ago

89,324 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

3 hours ago

Five gamblers rounded up with Rs 7300 cash stake m ..

2 hours ago

UNICEF calls for immediate release of abducted chi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.