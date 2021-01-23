PTI govt taking steps for welfare of people: Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country is heading towards the right direction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country is heading towards the right direction.

He said this during a meeting with Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati here on Saturday.

Aleem Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would take all possible steps to resolve problems of people as welfare of the masses was among priorities of the government.

He said the incumbent government had wisely faced all challenges, including the COVID-19, and added that all political parties should play sensible role in the larger interest of the country.

The senior minister also apprised the railways minister about different problems which railway colonies were facing. He added the government wanted to provide all facilities to residents of railway colonies.

On this occasion, Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said that cleanliness and other works were beingmonitored in railway colonies and assured of resolving problems.