UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Govt Taking Steps For Welfare Of People: Aleem Khan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 04:30 PM

PTI govt taking steps for welfare of people: Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country is heading towards the right direction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the country is heading towards the right direction.

He said this during a meeting with Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati here on Saturday.

Aleem Khan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would take all possible steps to resolve problems of people as welfare of the masses was among priorities of the government.

He said the incumbent government had wisely faced all challenges, including the COVID-19, and added that all political parties should play sensible role in the larger interest of the country.

The senior minister also apprised the railways minister about different problems which railway colonies were facing. He added the government wanted to provide all facilities to residents of railway colonies.

On this occasion, Railways Minister Azam Khan Swati said that cleanliness and other works were beingmonitored in railway colonies and assured of resolving problems.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan All Government Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

Chairman Senate, Speaker NA can summon Chairman NA ..

2 minutes ago

Police apprehends 22 gang members, recovered loote ..

2 minutes ago

Four drug peddlers held with narcotics in sargodha ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l Workshop on Viral Diseases begins on Jan 25

2 minutes ago

Adjournment motion moved in KP Assembly to hold de ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to celebrate int'l day of education on Ja ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.