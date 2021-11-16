PTI Govt. to introduce mega legal reforms soon: Ali Muhammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government would soon introduce mega legal reforms particularly in criminal and civil laws

While winding the debate on the Motion that the house may discuss the reasons of enormous cases lying pending with supreme court of Pakistan and Islamabad High Court as of July 31st, 2021 and policy steps being taken by the government to ensure early and speedy disposal of the said cases the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan said that civil cases were a big problem for the citizens as such cases were taking 25 to 30 years. The government had taken solid steps to provide relief to the people, he added.

He informed that the government would bring reforms in civil and criminal laws which were not be introduced by the past regimes.

The minister asked the opposition members to make their leaders accountable as there must be accountability of the corrupt politicians.

He said, those who were talking today about Federal court, why such decisions were not taken in the past and the past regimes could not introduce reforms which were required to provide relief to the citizens.

As to why, the opposition which was rising questions today, did not bring reforms in the system, he added.

Ali Muhammad said, "The matter needs comprehensive discussion and we are already working on it." Senator Shibli Faraz taking part in the debate said, the development according to actual potential of the country could not be done in Pakistan.

The basic struggle of the PTI government was to introduce a system in which all the citizens should be provided equal opportunities, he said adding, there should be no separate rule for influential persons. All the citizens should be equal before the law, he added.

Senator Ali Zafar said, the law reforms were need of the hour. He said, there was also heavy pendency of the court cases in many countries but, they introduced a parallel judicial system to provide relief to the people.

They brought mediation, reconciliation and arbitration systems. Over 80 percent cases were transferred to the arbitration system and they managed to bring down the pendency of the court cases, he added.

Earlier while moving the motion Senator Mushtaq Ahmed said that there were 2.1 million pending cases in Pakistan. There were total 3067 judges while 1048 posts of the judges were vacant in the country, he said adding, the pendency of cases was increasing with the passage of time.

He demanded immediate steps to fill the vacant judges' posts besides introducing second shift in courts to decide the cases within a short period. The total number of judges should also be increased; he said adding, modern technology should also be used like video link facility during hearing of the cases to clear the backlog.

Senator Taj Haider, Senator Rukhsana Zuberi and other senators also spoke in favor of the Motion. They said that it is need of the hour to provide relief to the citizens.