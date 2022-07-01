UrduPoint.com

PTI Granted Permission To Hold Public Gathering At Parade Ground

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2022 | 02:30 PM

PTI granted permission to hold public gathering at Parade Ground

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on Friday granted permission to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to hold public gathering at the Parade Ground.

In a letter to president PTI Central Secretariat Ali Nawaz Awan, it was intimated that permission to use the venue i.e Parade Ground, Islamabad has been granted by the concerned quarters.

