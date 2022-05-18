UrduPoint.com

PTI Imported Spokespersons Lying Constantly To Appease 'egoistic Rejected Leader': Marriyum Aurangzeb

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said the "imported spokespersons" of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were lying constantly to appease their "egoistic rejected leader".

Imran was ousted from the power in a democratic and constitutional way, but ironically the entire PTI leadership refused to accept the ouster of their government, the minister said while reacting to the statement of PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. She, in a news statement, said if Imran had any wisdom, he would not have a spokesman like Fawad Chaudhry. Marriyum said if Imran had followed the Constitution, the courts would not have been opened at midnight.

The minister said if Imran had any common sense, his government would not have signed anti-people agreements blindly. The country's economy would not have been ruined, unemployment and inflation would not have made the lives of the people miserable, if Imran had any sense, she maintained.

Imran understood the word of reason late, that is why he was expelled from Parliament, she remarked. If Imran had some intellect, would he have done corruption through Farah Gogi, she questioned, adding the PTI chief betrayed the nation's trust by selling gifts of Tosha Khana.

She said Imran took historic debt of Rs 20,000 billion in four years and has been constantly lying to the people in the same manner.

His (Imran) government was practically over, but he was not ready to accept the reality, she added.

Referring to the ouster of PTI government, she said the minister said those who did not go themselves had been removed with the power of the constitution.

She advised the PTI chairman to accept the reality that the people had decided to get rid of him due to his inefficiency, incompetence and corruption. Imran should bow before the will of people.

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Maryam Aurangzeb

