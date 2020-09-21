UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Lawmaker Submits Resolution For Providing Of Self-defense Training To Girls

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st September 2020 | 08:36 PM

PTI lawmaker submits resolution for providing of self-defense training to girls

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Shahzad Qureshi submitted resolution demanding that the self-defense training or module for girls should be made mandatory in all public and private schools in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Shahzad Qureshi submitted resolution demanding that the self-defense training or module for girls should be made mandatory in all public and private schools in the province.

The resolution was submitted to secretary of Provincial Assembly of Sindh, said a statement released here on Monday.

PTI lawmaker said the incidents happening nowadays were very shocking. Such incidents of heinous crimes were tarnishing image of Pakistan worldwide, Qureshi further said.

He, in resolution, urged the Sindh government to pass the resolution with immediate effect and non-compliance should be subjected to penalization.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan Resolution Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Provincial Assembly All Government

Recent Stories

Latifa bint Mohammed visits &#039;Photographs in D ..

7 minutes ago

Dubai Safari Park to welcome visitors from 5th Oct ..

22 minutes ago

Dubai Economy shuts down café in Al Seef, fines 9 ..

52 minutes ago

&#039;Dirham Al Khair&#039; initiative raises over ..

1 hour ago

Two shopping malls temporarily closed in Ajman for ..

1 hour ago

KUBS announces admissions in MBA evening programs

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.