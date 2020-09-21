PTI lawmaker submits resolution for providing of self-defense training to girls

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Shahzad Qureshi submitted resolution demanding that the self-defense training or module for girls should be made mandatory in all public and private schools in the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Shahzad Qureshi submitted resolution demanding that the self-defense training or module for girls should be made mandatory in all public and private schools in the province.

The resolution was submitted to secretary of Provincial Assembly of Sindh, said a statement released here on Monday.

PTI lawmaker said the incidents happening nowadays were very shocking. Such incidents of heinous crimes were tarnishing image of Pakistan worldwide, Qureshi further said.

He, in resolution, urged the Sindh government to pass the resolution with immediate effect and non-compliance should be subjected to penalization.