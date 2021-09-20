UrduPoint.com

PTI Leader Condemns Sindh Govt's Corruption In Procurement Of Furniture For Schools

Muhammad Irfan 11 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 12:10 AM

PTI leader condemns Sindh govt's corruption in procurement of furniture for schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Hyderabad Chapter President Imran Qureshi Sunday condemned the alleged corruption in the procurement of furniture for the government schools in Sindh at the cost of Rs3 billion.

Talking to the media, he said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for writing an unprecedented story of corruption Sindh.

He said the PPP government had destroyed the health and education system in the province.

"The corruption in the procurement of desks for the classrooms is the latest episode of corruption of the provincial government," he added.

He said thousands of ghost school were existed in Sindh and the provincial government was not only releasing funds but buying furniture for such schools as well.

Qureshi vowed that the PTI would continue to expose corruption and bad governance of the PPP government in Sindh.

He expressed the hope that the people of Sindh would not vote for such a party in the next general elections.

