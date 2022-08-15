PTI leaders requesting government for 'NRO': Ahsan Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leaders were struggling to get 'NRO' from the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

"The PTI leadership is sending messages through different resources requesting NRO and halting foreign funding case," he said while talking to a private television channel. " We want to make the foreign funding case as test case," he added.

"Imran Khan was seeking details of assets from other parties but he was reluctant to provide resources of his money in foreign funding trial," he said The PTI had broken the constitution and law of the country, he said adding that the PTI leadership would face action in hiding the facts from the election commission.

Commenting on the early elections as demanded by PTI, he said, the next elections would be held as per schedule. He made it clear that incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure.