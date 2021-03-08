UrduPoint.com
PTI Leadership Taking Steps For The Women Empowerment

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 08:10 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :District President women wing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), on Monday said opportunities of higher education should be ensured for women enabling them to play their role in the development of the country.

Islam has given rights to women in 14th centuries which the modern world was talking now. With out education women could not not play their role in any field, said Syeda Sadaf Zehra Naqvi, PTI District president women wing.

Talking to newsman in connection with "International Women Day" she said today women were playing their role in different fields and their services have been recognized world over.

She said women have proved their worth all fields of life. She said the Punjab government was taking all possible steps for the betterment and empowerment of women, adding, for the purpose legislation has also been done.

She said there was a dire need to create awareness among women regarding their rights so that they could contribute positively in nation-building.

