PTI Left Economy In Worse Shape: Danyal Chaudhry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2022 | 11:40 AM

PTI left economy in worse shape: Danyal Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-N senior leader Barrister Danyal Chaudhry Friday alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government had left economy in worse shape as PTI government is responsible for causing high inflation in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the present government would now move to growth mode after achieving stabilization, adding, government would focus on providing maximum relief to the masses in the upcoming budget.

He said the Imran Khan's government had closed many power plants due to weak policies, adding, Imran Khan's government could not make progress in the energy sector.

While appreciating the policies of PML-N last government he said that PML-N had provided record electricity to this country and economy was in high growth when it left the country before Imran Khan's government.

He said we once again came to power with two main objectives, which include ensuring transparent elections and revamping the ill economy.

Danyal said that current government is striving hard to strengthen the economy to put the country on a path of development and progress.

Replying a question, he lased out that said that long march of Imran Khan was badly failed as nation has proved that they want politics of development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime minister Shahbaz Sharif.

