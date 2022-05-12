PTI minister threatened him of martial law night before No-Trust-Motion against Imran: Bilawal

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD:(UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2022) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari claimed that a PTI minister had threatened him with the imposition of martial law a night before the no-confidence motion against ex-prime minister Imran Khan was passed.

Bilawal said the PTI minister asked him to either accept early elections or martial law would be imposed in the country.

He expressed these words while addressing the National Assembly on Thursday.

Bilawal said despite PTI's repeated attempts to defeat the no-confidence motion against the former premier, their bids were foiled and the no-trust vote was successful.

Bilawal demanded probe into the events leading up to and post the no-confidence motion that led to former prime minister Imran Khan's ouster.

"This house must form a high-level parliamentary commission or committee to investigate the events leading up to April 3, post-April 3, of the night of April 9 and 10, and the events that have taken place to date after [the no-confidence motion was successful]," Bilawal said on the floor of the National Assembly.

The PPP chairman said the "attacks on the constitution and the house" should be taken seriously, and an investigation should be held to determine who was at fault.

Bilawal said the acts of undermining the constitution had taken place in the past as well and the parliament remained mum on it, therefore, these events should be investigated.

Bilawal emphasised that PPP was never in the favour of political engineering and noted that his party's demand still stands that first electoral reforms should take place, and general elections should be held after them.

Bilawal said, "We are a democratic force and demand transparent elections. We had earlier demanded that electoral reforms should take place first. This is PPP's clear stance,".

Ex-deputy speaker Qasim Suri had termed the no-trust motion against Khan "unconstitutional" and rejected it on April 3. The then-prime minister advised President Arif Alvi to dissolve the assemblies and he followed suit.

But the then-Opposition filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking the nullification of the government's move. The top court then on April 7, declared the government's decision to dissolve the assembly and Suri's ruling against the constitution.

The SC had asked to hold the voting on the no-confidence motion on April 9, but Khan had the speaker prolong the session. But near midnight, the speaker resigned from office.

Being the senior member of the panel of chairs, PML-N MNA Ayaz Sadiq chaired a session on early April 10 and held the voting no-confidence motion which ultimately led to Khan's ouster.