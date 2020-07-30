PTI MNA criticizes PPP govt for delivering nothing in Karachi despite funds

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Dr Shandana Gulzar Khan Thursday criticized the Sindh government for delivering nothing for public welfare despite getting funds and demanded an audit of funds provided by the World Bank and Asian development Bank (ADB) for cleaning the city's nullahs

Talking to PTV news channel, She said that the PPP government in Sindh had completely failed to solve the problems of the province despite being in power for many years.

Shandana questioned where the funds allocated for cleaning nullahs were being spent and alleged that they were embezzled, adding that, it is a matter of shame for Sindh government that the funds provided for cleaning rainwater drains have been embezzled.

She claimed that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and its government in Sindh had given nothing to the province except for corruption and plunder over the past many years.

She said "PTI still stands for justice; bringing an end to bad governance is on priority agenda, adding, PPP government should answered to its citizens that why the Sindh government had not delivered properly its services".

While speaking on NFC award, she said that NFC award amount was deposited in fake accounts in Sindh.

She said that Pakistan's most populous city Karachi where country generating huge revenue was badly ignored by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.

She said that Sindh government even criticized Ali Zaidi for positive initiated of cleanness drive in Karachi and created hurdles on his way.

MNA said that the Sindh government did nothing for the urban and rural parts of the province but it had especially destroyed the infrastructure of Karachi.

She said that the resources of city were being wasted as the PPP's corrupt leadership do not have ability to put the city on track and handle the only one province.

They was ruling Sindh for the last many years but they couldn't even resolve basic issues the public, she added.