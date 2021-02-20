PTI MPA condemns placing Haleem in closed cell

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA-Sindh Dua Bhutto on Saturday vehemently condemned putting the Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh in closed ward (Band Ward) at Central Jail here.

She alleged that the officers of Sindh province were serving as slaves of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

She said that the provision of food and clothes to Haleem Adil Shaikh was being stopped, which was a condemnable act.

She urged the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against PPP slave officers.

She further said that PTI workers were not afraid of difficulties.

PPP would be responsible of anything happened to Haleem, she added.