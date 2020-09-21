PTI, PSP hold rallies to show solidarity with Kashmiris

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pak Sarzameen Party have taken out Kashmir rallies to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir here on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pak Sarzameen Party have taken out Kashmir rallies to show solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir here on Monday.

The workers of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf led by Jamshed and others gathered outside the local press club and condemned Indian atrocities against innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Participants were holding banners and placards and chanted slogans against state terrorism of Indian forces against unarmed citizens of occupied Kashmir.

They urged the international community to take notice of human rights violations in illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) workers led by its divisional president Nadeem Qazi and Shoeb Jaffery took out a rally from Pakistan House, Latifabad to Hyderabad Press club to show solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The participants of the rally holding banners and placards chanted slogans against Indian atrocities with the innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PSP leaders said Kashmir is a jugular vein of Pakistan and people as well as the government of Pakistan will always remain committed to support them at all forms including United Nations.