PTI Ruined The Country: Rana Sanaullah

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 11:41 PM

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ruined the country which could not be undo in a year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government ruined the country which could not be undo in a year.

He was addressing a worker convention arranged by MPA Zafar Iqbal Nagra at Aminpur Bungalow near here.

He said the PTI government had created a lot of problems in the country which could not be overcome within a short span of time.

He said the objective of ousting Imran Khan was to hold fresh elections but the Election Commission of Pakistan told the Supreme Court that minimum seven months were required for holding general elections in the country.

He said that general elections would be held within the next 12 to 14 months.

Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan was claiming that conspiracy was hatched against the PTI government by the United States and money was offered to MNAs, which was against the facts.

He said that firstly Imran Niazi should tell how much money he paid to MQM for mustering their support, adding that when allied parties were disappointed from the performance of PTI government in a four years time period then MQM contacted the PPP.

He asked whether Usman Buzdar was nominated as Chief Minister Punjab on the advice of the US ? He said that Farah Khan had left the country and now Imran Niazi was advocating her.

Rana Sanaullah said that people were asking where were the five million homes and 10 million jobs. Where are US$ 200 billion of politicians for which Imran Niazi used to claim of bringing them back? The minister said that only the elite class attended public meetings of PTI, adding that when PTI went to public for vote then they would have nothing for justification.

He asked the MPA Zafar Iqbal Nagra to make close liaison with notables of the area for resolving the issues of people of the constituency.

Rana Sanaullah Khan said that he would visit each and every union council in the constituency and would try to resolve the issues of people in a short time.

He said the government elected for five years and every government prepared projects in two first years, then implemented them and in the last year the projects were inaugurated.

He said that the PTI government failed to launch any new project like new -hospital, Metro, Motorway, University or any other which could be inaugurated after four years. The PTI did the politics of registration of false cases against opponents, he added.

He alleged that the PTI government badly damaged the country's economy in four years.

He said, "In 2018, the country was exporting wheat but in 2022, we are going to import the wheat." He said that this year, wheat production was less because of the unavailability of fertilizer which was smuggled to other countries.

He said that his ministry would take appropriate steps to check the smuggling of fertilizer.

He said that wheat would be supplied to provinces.

He said the PTI did nothing but to carry out propaganda on social media.

Rana Sanaullah said that development projects would be designed in fiscal budget while repair and maintenance of roads, schools, and hospitals would be made.

He said that PML-N would change the fate of country, if it was elected in the next general elections.

He said that sewerage and clean drinking water were the main issue of the constituency which would be resolved.

He said that Imran Niazi government instituted a false case of transporting 15kg heroin against him and found nothing against him and his family.

He said that PTI would not be allowed to create anarchy or chaos in the country, however,it can stage peaceful protests.

