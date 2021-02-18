UrduPoint.com
PTI Threatens To Protest In Front Of CM House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi General Secretary and MPA- Sindh Saeed Afridi has said that the PTI workers will stage a protest in front of the Sindh Chief Minister House on Friday if fake cases against them are not withdrawn

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi General Secretary and MPA- Sindh Saeed Afridi has said that the PTI workers will stage a protest in front of the Sindh Chief Minister House on Friday if fake cases against them are not withdrawn.

He said that the Sindh government registered a fake FIR against opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh.

He said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP) the previous day tried to create atmosphere of terrorism in PS-88 by-elections in Malir area of the metropololis.

Saeed said that they condemned bullying of PPP in the by-elections.

He further said that PPP Jiyalas harassed their party women and fired on their workers.

He said that the opposition was unfolding secrets of Sindh government's corruption.

