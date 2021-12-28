UrduPoint.com

PTI To Clean Sweep Next Elections Due To Its Outstanding Performance: Fayaz Ul Hassan

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:03 PM

PTI to clean sweep next elections due to its outstanding performance: Fayaz ul Hassan

Punjab Prisons Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clean sweep in the next general elections due to its outstanding performance and the incumbent government was making all out-efforts to provide relief to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Prisons Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would clean sweep in the next general elections due to its outstanding performance and the incumbent government was making all out-efforts to provide relief to the citizens.

Talking to media persons here at the public secretariat, he said the PTI under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was endeavoring to fulfill expectations of the people.

The government had succeeded to achieve various targets set to bring the country on the path of development, he added.

He said the journey of change was going on successfully with the fulfillment of promises.

He said Nawaz Sharif appeared in a court in London on November 19 and tried to get asylum raising the issue of affidavit of Rana Shamim.

The minister informed that the Punjab government had achieved a historic success as it introduced important reforms to revamp the old jail system.

"We are pursuing a policy of zero tolerance against corruption," he added.

He informed that after taking over charge of minister for prisons he took solid steps to improve conditions of jails. "For the first time in history, I wrote my number on PCOs in all the jails of Punjab so that the prisoners or any visitor could directly contact me in case of any complaint," he added.

Several other steps were also taken to provide relief to the prisoners, he added.

The Punjab government approved a package for prisons, wherein the inmates had been allowed to have mattresses, blankets and pillows during the winter season.

The prison package would further enhance the facilities already being provided to the inmates, which would have a positive impact on their mental and physical health, he added.

He said the salaries of the jail staff were also increased.

Fayaz ul Hassan said several development projects worth nearly Rs 2 billion were completed in PP-17 during last three years.

44 tube wells were installed in the constituency to resolve the water shortage issue of the citizens, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Water Jail London November Media All Government Billion Court PP-17

Recent Stories

PM, Dr. Shehzad Waseem discuss parliamentary, legi ..

PM, Dr. Shehzad Waseem discuss parliamentary, legislative matters

53 seconds ago
 Children Whose Parents Smoke 4 Times as Likely to ..

Children Whose Parents Smoke 4 Times as Likely to Take Up Habit - Study

54 seconds ago
 Finland bars unvaccinated travellers to fight Omic ..

Finland bars unvaccinated travellers to fight Omicron

58 seconds ago
 Snow leopard kills 11 sheep in Tangmarg's top moun ..

Snow leopard kills 11 sheep in Tangmarg's top mountainous Waripora village in II ..

3 minutes ago
 Russian Airliner MC-21 Received Type Certificate - ..

Russian Airliner MC-21 Received Type Certificate - Minister

3 minutes ago
 Save The Children NGO Claims 2 Staff Members Dead ..

Save The Children NGO Claims 2 Staff Members Dead in Military Attack in Eastern ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.