PTI To Sweep Next General Elections On Basis Of Its Good Performance: Fazal Khan

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 03:26 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :President Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Preshawar Division Fazal Muhammad Khan on Monday said that (PTI) will sweep 2023 general elections on the basis of its performance and public service.

He said this while addressing a corner meeting held at his residence, Sheikh Abad , Charsadda in connection with preparations for a big public rally to be held on First-October.

He said that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan would address the public rally being held at Wali Bagh and announce development projects for the distinct.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister, Arif Ahmedzai, Ameer Zeb Khan, MNA Anwar Taj Khan and party's representatives at tehsil and district level were also present and addressed the corner meeting.

Fazal Muhmmad Khan also informed that a relative of Wali Khan's family, Ameer Zeb Khan would formally announced joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

