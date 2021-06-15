UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI To Win AJ&K Elections: Hamid Raza

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 03:54 PM

PTI to win AJ&K elections: Hamid Raza

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for LA-36 Jammu-3 Sialkot Sahibzada Hamid Raza has said the PTI would win Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJ&K) elections with a majority

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for LA-36 Jammu-3 Sialkot Sahibzada Hamid Raza has said the PTI would win Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJ&K) elections with a majority.

He expressed these views during a meeting with dignitaries during the election campaign at Union Council Gondal on Tuesday.

On this occasion, a large number of dignitaries assured Sahibzada Hamid Raza of their cooperation in his political and religious services.

Hamid Raza said all possible steps would be taken for development and prosperity of the A&JK and its people.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sialkot All

Recent Stories

Tamgha-e-imtiaz conferred upon two diplomats of Pa ..

2 minutes ago

Shanghai gold futures close lower

2 minutes ago

Fijian businesses embrace online platforms during ..

2 minutes ago

Washington unveils plan to combat domestic terrori ..

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020-21)

6 minutes ago

Putin Signs Decree on Temporary Measures Regulatin ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.