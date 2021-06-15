PTI to win AJ&K elections: Hamid Raza

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for LA-36 Jammu-3 Sialkot Sahibzada Hamid Raza has said the PTI would win Azad Jummu and Kashmir (AJ&K) elections with a majority.

He expressed these views during a meeting with dignitaries during the election campaign at Union Council Gondal on Tuesday.

On this occasion, a large number of dignitaries assured Sahibzada Hamid Raza of their cooperation in his political and religious services.

Hamid Raza said all possible steps would be taken for development and prosperity of the A&JK and its people.