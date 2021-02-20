PTI wants transparent elections, says Shah Mahmood

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PTI victory in Senate elections will help defeat mafia and to ensure rule of law in the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that PTI victory in Senate elections will help defeat mafia and to ensure rule of law in the country.

Addressing different ceremonies in NA-156 constituency here Saturday, Qureshi said that those raising slogan of "Respect the Vote" or (Vote Ko Izzat Do) had brought disrespect to vote in the Daska bye-election.

He said that competition of the government in Senate elections was against mafia.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) wanted transparent elections while opposition parties are still sticking to its tactics of continuation of politics on basis of money.

Qureshi said that PTI was a peaceful political party contrary to PML-N politics of bullying and violence.

He said that war against plunderers who looted the national resources, will continue unhindered.

Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to do something good for the masses that is why country policies were being devised to bring about change in lives of masses.

He said that everyone knew the challenging economic scenario when PTI had come to power. The government also endured the coronavirus pandemic that had put the economies of the world under stress.

However, he added, despite all troubles, the government ensured improvement in exports and tax growth.

"The government was trying to overcome inflation," he said adding that the government took bold steps including reducing expenses to stabilise the economy.

Qureshi said that steps were being taken to expand tax base and added that higher revenue generation would ensure better facilities for the people.

He said that uplift of southern Punjab was top priority of the government.

He said that each sector was ignored deliberately by the past governments, however, incumbent government was following a comprehensive strategy for equal uplift of all sectors in all areas.

Foreign minister said that establishment of South Punjab secretariate was first step towards progress of this belt. The secretariat would start functioning with full authority once all the posts are filled and officials take charge.

He said that South Punjab secretariate would prove to be a first step towards establishment of south Punjab as separate province.

Earlier, Foreign Minister spent a busy day and visited various union councils where he reviewed pace of work on uplift projects. He directed officials concerned for timely completion of all uplift projects in a transparent way.

On this occasion, Chairman MDA Rana Abdul Jabbar, Malik Sajid Nawaz Khokhar,Munawar Qureshi and others were also present.