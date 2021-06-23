PTI working for the betterment of country: Dogar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Malik Muhammad Aamir Dogar on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is working for the betterment of people.

Talking to APP, he said that the present budget was according to the wishes of the common man.

He said the government provided facilities to the farmers at every stage and production of wheat, rice, and maize were historic while sugarcane was the second-highest in country's due to pro farmer's policies of government this year.

Replying to a question, he said much of this income has accrued to the low-income farmers as they own the majority of landholding at a subsistence level of less than 12.5 acres.

"The exceptional growth in workers' remittances, which were poised to achieve the highest ever growth of 25 percent and reach $29 billion, was the single most important factor turning current account into surplus," he said.